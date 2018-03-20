First Alert: Risk of severe weather continues through early afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all communities north of the Altamaha River Tuesday morning until 9 a.m.

A strong to severe line of thunderstorms, what is left of storms that impacted northern Alabama Monday evening, is racing southeastward and approaching the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with a risk of damaging wind gusts and isolated areas of large hail.

An isolated tornado remains possible.

While storms may make it a bit further south than originally expected, a general weakening trend may take hold as storms approach I-16. With that being said, this is a highly uncertain forecast and it is possible these storms make it all the way to the coast and further south – to the Altamaha River.

That is why the Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect.

If storms make it through the area, they’ll use a lot of our readily-available energy that would have been saved for afternoon storms. To simplify it – if storms move through the entire area Tuesday morning, our risk of afternoon storms may be be lower than originally forecast.

After somewhat of a break mid-morning, the chance of a final round of isolated severe storms peaks between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

We’ll continue to monitor trends this morning. Please keep alerts on in your WTOC Weather App or have a functioning NOAA Weather Radio as the risk of severe weather continues.



We’ll keep you updated and I’ll be on TV, starting at 4:30 a.m., with your First Alert Forecast.

