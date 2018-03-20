Good News: Teen Maze teaches Effingham students the consequences of bad choices

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office wants teens to make the right decisions in life, so they've come up with a creative way to make that point.

The sheriff’s office will start its Teen Maze program on Tuesday, March 20. The program teaches students about the consequences of making good and bad choices.

It's going to be a maze the students will go through like a game board. It’s a life-sized assignment that’s very active and fun. Students will go through a maze with different scenarios or options and the outcome of good and bad choices. During the Maze, students will learn more about the effects of drugs/alcohol use, texting and driving, and other behaviors. There will also be lessons on the loss of freedom, medical problems, and even death. The maze paths are randomly assigned. No two participants will have the same encounter.

"We want them to be able to experience having to make some of these choices without having real-life consequences for them, and if this activity helps one child to not have a bad consequence for something that they do, it's all worth it," said Dr. Jackie Brown, Effingham County Schools.

This year's Teen Maze will be held on both Tuesday and Wednesday, March 20-21, at the Effingham County Recreation Department. The program will include 10th-grade students from Effingham County High School, South Effingham County High School, The STEM Academy, and Effingham College and Career Academy.

Several sponsors across Effingham County pitched in Tuesday morning to set up all the scenarios, like the jail and the hospital.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.