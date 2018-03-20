Dairy Queen offers free cones Tuesday for CMN donations

Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla cones on Tuesday, March 15.
The restaurant chain holds the Free Cone Day event each year. In exchange for a free cone, DQ accepts donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.
The offer is limited to one free cone per person.
Find a DQ location near you by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla cones on Tuesday, March 20. In exchange for a free cone, DQ accepts donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.More >>
Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla cones on Tuesday, March 20. In exchange for a free cone, DQ accepts donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.More >>
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office wants teens to make the right decisions in life, so they've come up with a creative way to make that point.More >>
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office wants teens to make the right decisions in life, so they've come up with a creative way to make that point.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all communities north of the Altamaha River Tuesday morning until 9 a.m.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all communities north of the Altamaha River Tuesday morning until 9 a.m.More >>
Take a look around downtown Savannah and you may never have known the city just finished hosting its biggest party of the year.More >>
Take a look around downtown Savannah and you may never have known the city just finished hosting its biggest party of the year.More >>
The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting Sunday night on Hurst Avenue.More >>
The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting Sunday night on Hurst Avenue.More >>