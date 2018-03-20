Dairy Queen offers free cones Tuesday for CMN donations

Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla cones on Tuesday, March 15.

The restaurant chain holds the Free Cone Day event each year. In exchange for a free cone, DQ accepts donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

The offer is limited to one free cone per person.

