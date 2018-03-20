I-95 NB has reopened after a serious crash just before Exit 38 in Yemassee

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A motor vehicle crash with serious injuries was reported on I-95 northbound, just before mile marker 38.

The Yemassee Police Department says a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

I-95 was closed for a few hours on Tuesday morning but has since re-opened.

