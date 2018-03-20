I-95 NB has reopened after a serious crash just before Exit 38 i - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

I-95 NB has reopened after a serious crash just before Exit 38 in Yemassee

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(Source: Yemassee PD) (Source: Yemassee PD)
YEMASSEE, SC (WTOC) -

A motor vehicle crash with serious injuries was reported on I-95 northbound, just before mile marker 38.

The Yemassee Police Department says a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

I-95 was closed for a few hours on Tuesday morning but has since re-opened. 

