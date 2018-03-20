Serious crash shuts down I-95 NB just before Exit 38 in Yemassee

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
A motor-vehicle crash with serious injuries and possible entrapment has been reported on I-95 northbound, just before mile marker 38.
Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla cones on Tuesday, March 20. In exchange for a free cone, DQ accepts donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office wants teens to make the right decisions in life, so they've come up with a creative way to make that point.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all communities north of the Altamaha River Tuesday morning until 9 a.m.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.
