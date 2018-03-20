Serious crash shuts down I-95 NB just before Exit 38 in Yemassee

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A motor-vehicle crash with serious injuries and possible entrapment has been reported on I-95 northbound, just before mile marker 38.

The Yemassee Police Department says a tractor-trailer has jackknifed.

The Yemassee, Cummins & Varnville Fire Departments are all on scene. Officials say it is expected to take several hours to clear the roadway. Drivers are advised to get off I-95 at Exit 33 and use Hwy 17 until further notice. Drivers may get back onto I-95 at Exit 42 (Hwy 17Alt).

[8:25 AM] CLOSED: I-95 northbound, near the Hampton/Colleton County line. use HWY17/Charleston HWY. pic.twitter.com/Q1izwPfJSa — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) March 20, 2018

