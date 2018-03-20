Serious crash shuts down I-95 NB just before Exit 38 in Yemassee - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Serious crash shuts down I-95 NB just before Exit 38 in Yemassee

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(Source: Yemassee PD) (Source: Yemassee PD)
YEMASSEE, SC (WTOC) -

A motor-vehicle crash with serious injuries and possible entrapment has been reported on I-95 northbound, just before mile marker 38.

The Yemassee Police Department says a tractor-trailer has jackknifed.

The Yemassee, Cummins & Varnville Fire Departments are all on scene. Officials say it is expected to take several hours to clear the roadway. Drivers are advised to get off I-95 at Exit 33 and use Hwy 17 until further notice. Drivers may get back onto I-95 at Exit 42 (Hwy 17Alt). 

