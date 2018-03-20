Savannah spent $4,512 sprucing up City Hall for Pence visit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Savannah officials say they spent $4,512 sprucing up City Hall for Vice President Mike Pence's visit on St. Patrick's Day.

A city news release Monday said costs included $2,900 to install new red carpet in Mayor Eddie DeLoach's conference room and on City Hall's second-floor balcony. Officials also spent $1,000 for a structural assessment of the balcony to ensure it was safe before DeLoach and Pence used it to watch some of the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday.

Other expenses included carpentry supplies, bunting and flower pots.

City Hall said Pence's visit required no extra costs for local police, who already work long hours on St. Patrick's Day. Earlier this year, city officials said police overtime for previous celebrations cost about $372,000 for a three-day period.

