First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for Chatham County

A strong to severe line of early morning thunderstorms impacted areas well north of Interstate 16 before sunrise. In the storms’ wake, the local atmosphere has become more energetic and new thunderstorms will develop this afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop west of I-95 before 2 p.m. – quickly becoming strong to severe and moving northeastward between 30 and 50 MPH.

Severe storms will be capable of producing large hail up to the size of golf-balls, wind gusts to 70 MPH, torrential rainfall and isolated tornadoes. It is possible that some locations may be impacted by more than one severe thunderstorm before all is said and done.

There is an Enhanced, three out of five, risk of severe weather along the I-95 corridor. Further inland, there are Slight and Marginal Risks of severe weather through early evening.

The risk of severe weather peaks between noon and 6 p.m. The forecast quickly dries out later this evening across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

We’ll continue to monitor trends through the afternoon. The WTOC Weather Team will be sending frequent updates to all social media accounts, our station apps and on TV at the top of every hour.

Please keep alerts on in your WTOC Weather App or have a functioning NOAA Weather Radio as the risk of severe weather continues.

