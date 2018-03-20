Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools cancel all after school a - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools cancel all after school athletics due to Tornado Watch

All after school athletics are canceled due to the Tornado Watch. (Source: WTOC) All after school athletics are canceled due to the Tornado Watch. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools System has canceled all after school athletic activities due to a Tornado Watch. 

The cancellation includes practices and teams traveling to other counties. 

The National Weather Service issued the Tornado Watch this afternoon and it will last until 9 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly