City of Hazlehurst, Jeff Davis Co. partnering to install splash pad

Hazlehurst and Jeff Davis County have partnered to bring a splash pad to Alfred B. Roberts Sr., Recreation Complex.

In case you're not sure what a splash pad is exactly, it's a compact waterpark with geysers, nozzles, and sprinklers that shower, spray, and mist streams of water for tons of summer fun. The color scheme will be Yellow Jacket blue and gold.

Organizers say admittance to the splash pad will be free, but a fee may be charged for private rentals for birthdays and other events.

The Alfred B. Roberts, Sr. Recreation Complex is located on Highway 341 next to the library.

