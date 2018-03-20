New substance abuse center opening in Pooler

Those battling substance abuse now have another treatment option available in Pooler.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for the Emerald Neuro Recovery Center. The center specializes in all-natural intravenous formulas designed to help overcome addiction.

According to the owner of the center, this form of treatment has a higher success rate compared to traditional treatment.

"The sobriety rate is about 75 to 85 percent, whereas a typical, traditional treatment is in the single digits. Success rates up in the highs is 12 percent, depending on what statistics you look at," said Shali Reynolds, Nurse Practitioner and Owner, Emerald Neuro Recovery Center.

Inside the center will be an IV parlor where clients will be able to get IV hydration. They do a drip for immune system, Vitamin C, women who are pregnant, and athletes. You can even go get a drip if you had a little too much to drink the night before.

"This is important because it delivers those nutrients directly to the bloodstream very rapidly. They sit, lean back, watch some TV, stay with us for about 30 to 45 minutes, and then they go home," Reynolds said.

The Recover Center won't officially open until April 9. You can now go to Emerald Neuro Recovery Center's outpatient clinic. It's located on Southern Junction Boulevard in Pooler.

