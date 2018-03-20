Beaufort County School Board representatives seek teachers at job fair

Representatives from the Beaufort County School District are looking for teachers.

Tuesday, one representative from the district traveled to Statesboro to look for prospects at Georgia Southern's Education Job Fair. Right now, Beaufort County is facing challenges of placing qualified teachers in every classroom. Many soon-to-be educators to the Beaufort County table and were ready to hand over their resumes.

"We are looking to fill our critical need position first and foremost, and that would be candidates that teach math, science, special education, world language. On top of that, we're also looking for candidates that have a desire that want to come to the Lowcountry and those are the folks we are looking to not only bring on board, but to attain," said Jill McAden, Talent Acquisition Specialist, BCSD.

Beaufort County sends representatives to about 25 job fairs a year. Most are in the Southeast, but some go as far north as Buffalo, NY.

