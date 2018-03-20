Statesboro City Council meeting to discuss when to hold special election

A councilman's resignation in Statesboro has the mayor and the council at odds on when to replace him.

Both sides quote state law on when the city can hold their special election. Believe it or not, both sides have statutes to back up what they're saying.

It all started two weeks ago when long-time councilmember Travis Chance announced that he and his family would be moving outside District 5 and that he planned to run for county commission. The mayor and council have to set a date for the special election, and state law only allows certain dates of the year to do that.

Councilmembers wanted to hold qualifying this month and hold the election on the same date as the May primaries. Mayor Jonathan McCollar contended that would not satisfy state elections law and urged them to push it back to November. Local election officials say the city would conflict with either of the state codes, whatever they do.

"As a result, I've got to go with that the citizens of District 5 are telling me. What they're telling me, by an overwhelming majority, is that sooner is better than later," said councilmember, Phil Boyum.

Council initially voted for a May election, but they'll reconsider that date in Tuesday night's meeting. We'll let you know what they decide.

