Toombs County Sheriff's Deputy involved in head-on collision

The Toombs County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was involved in a head-on collision on Old River Road near McNatt Falls, Tuesday afternoon. 

Investigators say a pickup truck appeared to cross the center line and hit Deputy William R. Smith head-on. It happened just after noon. 

Both were transported to Meadows Memorial Regional Center in Vidalia. Officials say they are both in stable condition. 

