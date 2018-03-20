Toombs County Sheriff's Deputy involved in head-on collision

The Toombs County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was involved in a head-on collision on Old River Road near McNatt Falls, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say a pickup truck appeared to cross the center line and hit Deputy William R. Smith head-on. It happened just after noon.

Both were transported to Meadows Memorial Regional Center in Vidalia. Officials say they are both in stable condition.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.