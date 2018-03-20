Soldier barricaded self inside Fort Stewart residence with weapon for nearly 3 hours

A soldier barricaded himself inside his on-post residence with a weapon on Tuesday for nearly three hours.

The soldier surrendered peacefully to Fort Stewart police at about 2:30 p.m. on Courage Loop in Marne Point.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. The soldier will not be identified at this time due to privacy interests, according to an official at Fort Stewart.

