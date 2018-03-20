Covington man behind bars in Bulloch County after vehicle, foot chase

A 21-year-old Covington man is behind bars in Bulloch County after leading officers on a chase and then getting away from them on foot, Tuesday afternoon.

During routine patrol on Tuesday, Bulloch County deputies checked the tag of a Dodge Charger for compliance with registration and insurance coverage. The response revealed that the tag was not registered to that particular vehicle and there was no valid insurance coverage. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away with intent to avoid law enforcement contact. Deputies chased after the Charger on Northside Drive from Buckhead Road. The driver, later identified as Avery Robert Harris, continued to flee as he turned onto Savannah Avenue from Northside Drive. More officials from the sheriff's office responded to the area to assist the initial deputies.

Officials say Harris lost control of the Charger and wrecked at the intersection of Savannah Avenue and East Main Street. A deputy tried to keep Harris in the car by pinning the doors with the front of his patrol car. However, he was able to get away and proceeded to run on foot. Several more deputies joined in the foot chase which led to Harris' capture. No one was injured during the pursuit or the foot chase. One Harris was taken into custody and identified, deputies were able to verify that the Dodge Charger was a stolen vehicle from the Rockdale County area. It was also confirmed that Harris is on probation out of Rockdale County and has active theft by taking arrest warrants from Rockdale County as well as Conyers, GA.

Harris was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he will face a laundry list of criminal charges. He's currently being held without bond. Criminal charges filed against him by BCSO are as follows:

fleeing and attempting to elude officers

reckless driving

driving on suspended license

driving vehicle with altered tag

possession of drug-related objects

possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

theft by receiving stolen property (the vehicle)

illegal possession of schedule IV narcotics

illegal possession of schedule V narcotics

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.