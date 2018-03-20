Sylvania police, fire chief retiring after 34 years of service

A community leader is preparing to leave a unique role he's had for decades.

Sylvania's Police and Fire Chief Gary Weaver will officially retire after 34 years with the city. He was already the fire chief when he took on his police chief role. Tuesday, friends and supporters gathered to wish him well in his retirement.

"I'm gonna miss serving the community. We have an awesome community and I've been blessed to serve for 34 years," Chief Weaver said.

Shane Burke will take over as the new chief. Weaver plans to spend more time with his family and on his beekeeping hobby.

