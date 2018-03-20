HAAF soldiers volunteer to clean up homeless camp

Just under the south end of the Talmadge Bridge is a homeless camp, and a big cleanup effort was underway Tuesday thanks to dozens of Hunter Army Airfield soldiers who volunteered their time to help the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

Around 80 soldiers from Hunter Army Airfield's Echo Company, 2-3 Aviation mobilized for a mission in their community to help those less fortunate.

"More than a few times I've heard today that it's a very humbling experience," said Staff Sergeant Elizabeth Grace.

Staff Sergeant Grace showed us some 'before' pictures of the camp, with conditions considered some of the worst in the county.

"We have about six gentlemen who live on the garbage, underneath the bridge here, and as you can see behind us, we've made quite a lot of progress in the last hour and a half," said CSAH Director Cindy Murphy Kelley.

Bag by bag, the soldiers volunteering their time pulled garbage out from under the bridge, impacting not only the lives of those living there but also the environment.

"We're Americans. This is our home. We need to do what we can to help. It's not just about giving money, it's not about just donating, giving time. That's one of the most valuable things that we have as people, is time. That's something you can never get back," Sgt. Grace said.

