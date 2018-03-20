Legendary Southeast Georgia coach passes away

We lost one of the legends of Southeast Georgia on Tuesday, as Jesup's John Donaldson passed away.

Donaldson coached two State Championship teams at Jesup High School. The high school bear's his name in Wayne County. We had a chance to sit down with Coach Donaldson last summer to chat about his days in the University of Georgia backfield with Charlie Trippi, and the beginnings of the 'Georgia G' which he and his wife Anne were instrumental in starting.

Donaldson was on Vince Dooley's first staff at Georgia. Anne tells the story of how John brought home a helmet and said, "Coach Dooley wants a new G." As a graphic design major, Anne got her inspiration from the CBS "Eye" and the new G was born.

He also coach at the University of Florida.

He was 92 years old.

