TSA to demonstrate how to safely travel with firearms

With all the gun violence happening all over the U.S., TSA officers will hold a press conference Wednesday in our area to demonstrate how to safely travel with guns on airplanes.

If you're traveling with a firearm, it must be unloaded, placed in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Once you've arrived at the airport, declare the firearm and/or ammunition when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed.

In 2017, there was an increase of guns found at TSA checkpoints -- nearly 4,000. That was 556 more than in 2016. On average, 76.1 are found weekly at TSA checkpoints, 10.8 every day. Shockingly, 84-percent of the guns found were loaded.

The TSA reports over 700 million passengers traveled through 440 federalized airports in 2017.

For years, TSA checkpoints have seen a steady increase in the number of people traveling with guns. In today's climate, guns safety and rights has been the center of debate. TSA assures travelers they are not trying to take away your guns. However, they want you to know the right and wrong way to travel with it.

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

