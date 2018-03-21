Most Wanted: 3/21/18

WTOC is teaming with CrimeStoppers to help find wanted suspects. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

Savannah Police are looking for Leonard Reeves who is wanted for aggravated assault. Reeves is 33-years-old, 6', and 170 pounds.

Christopher Polk is wanted by Savannah Police for domestic aggravated assault. Polk is 32-years-old, 6,' and 175 pounds.

Police are still looking for two men we told you about last week. Raishawn Sparks is wanted for party of a crime of aggravated assault. He’s 26-years-old, 5’10, and 220 pounds with dreads. He may be armed.

Also, 18-year-old Malk McKenzie is still wanted by SPD for questioning.

If you have information about any of these men, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

