SCCPSS holding kindergarten orientation for 2018-2019 school year

Kindergarten Orientation will take place at all Savannah-Chatham County Public elementary and K8 schools on Wednesday, March 21.

Parents and guardians of children who will start kindergarten in next school year (2018-2019) are encouraged to participate at the school their child will be attending.

Orientations will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. For additional information, click here.

