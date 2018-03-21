Savannah Historic District's National Historic Landmark listing threatened

The National Park Service recently released an Integrity and Condition Assessment of the Savannah National Historic Landmark District, conducted at the request of Historic Savannah Foundation.

The report recommends Savannah's Historic District be placed on the "Threatened Priority 1 List." This means the district has "suffered or is in imminent danger of a severe loss of integrity." A district is moved to this list before becoming in danger of losing its National Historic Landmark listing.

A discussion with historic preservation specialists is being held on Wednesday, March 21 starting at 11 a.m. WTOC’s Zach Logan is attending the discussion and will have an update later in the day.

