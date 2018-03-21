Long County man arrested on various charges from rape to burglary

Long County man arrested on various charges from rape to burglar - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

A Long County man is being held behind bars without bond after being indicted on numerous criminal charges. 

Investigators with the Long County Sheriff's Office say 62-year-old Calvin Leon Nelson of an Elim Community address has been indicted for two counts of rape, aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and public drunkenness. 

Investigators, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have been conducting a joint investigation into a series of incidents which took place during a five-month period, spanning from the fall of 2016 until midwinter of 2017. 

Nelson was identified as a suspect in these investigations and was arrested on Feb. 23, 2017, The five-count felony and one count misdemeanor indictment was returned on March 12, 2018, and led to Nelson's arrest again, on March 13. 

