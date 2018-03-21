Hometown Hero: Mathieu Rocca

There isn't much our WTOC Hometown Hero doesn't do.

Special Olympian Mathieu Rocca inspires countless people at Programs for Exceptional People on Hilton Head Island - and in the community.

"Mathieu is amazing just like all our other members as well. He has such a big personality. He will tell you everything there is to know about Elvis. He is very athletic as well," said Taylor Sullivan, Programs for Exceptional People.

Mathieu's next competition is next month. Not only is he active in several sports and supportive of other athletes, he's a busy worker. He enjoys working at Carrabba's Italian Grill.

