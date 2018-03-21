Paint, body shops working in overtime to repair vehicles hit by hail

Paint and body shop owners have been getting an influx of calls from customers with hail damage after Tuesday's storm.

We met with one body shop owner who says now they'll be backed up for the next month, fixing cars. The owner of Boundary Street Collision Center says folks ranging from St. Helena, Bluffton, and Hilton Head started filing claims through their insurance companies for damage. Most of that damage is to hoods and truck lids, but the repair process to pull out the dents and not ruin the paint in the process - is intricate.

"You've gotta imagine if somebody took a bag of golf balls or something like that and stood at the top of the Empire State Building or something like that and just decided to drop them on top of your car," said Parker Essary, Boundary Street Collision Center. "I mean, those are going to carry force and do some damage."

The shop is now bringing in a specialist all the way from Omaha, NE to help repair the vehicles. They say if your car was damaged, go ahead and give them a call because the waitlist continues to build.

