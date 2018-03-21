Savannah Law School closing

We've just learned the Savannah Law School is closing.

Sources tell WTOC a condition of the school closing is that the building remains open until the 2018 graduation. The building itself has been sold.

Where underclassmen will finish their law degree is unknown at this time. The school employs about a dozen full-time faculty and has an enrollment of just under 200.

