1 lane I-16 WB closed after truck flips near Chatham Parkway

An investigation is underway in Emanuel County after a man was shot and killed in Twin City, Wednesday night.More >>
In a bit of role reversal, 30 or so teachers and other faculty members with Savannah Chatham County Public Schools followed directions and orders Wednesday instead of giving them.More >>
A wreck on I-16 at Chatham Parkway is causing major traffic backups Wednesday night.More >>
We've just learned the Savannah Law School is closing.More >>
The National Park Service released an Integrity and Condition Assessment of the Savannah National Historic District, which recommends it be placed on the "Threatened Priority 1 List."More >>
