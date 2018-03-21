1 lane I-16 WB closed after truck flips near Chatham Parkway

A wreck on I-16 at Chatham Parkway is causing major traffic backups Wednesday night.

Police say a pickup truck flipped in the median between Chatham Parkway and I-516. One land of I-16 West is closed for emergency crews. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

No one was transported to the hospital. Thankfully, only minor injuries were involved.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.