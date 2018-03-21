Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Twin City

An investigation is underway in Emanuel County after a man was shot and killed in Twin City, Wednesday night.

Investigators say a neighbor on Railroad Avenue heard gunfire around 7 p.m. and called 911. Twin City Police got to the home first and found the man who lived there dead from gunshot wounds. Shortly after, a man showed up at Emanuel Medical Center with gunshot wounds. He was flown to Augusta.

Officials believe the two men shot each other. They don't believe there is any danger to the public.

GBI is helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.