Uber Eats begins food delivery in Savannah

The ride-sharing company Uber’s new Uber Eats program has grown in popularity since it launched in select cities, and now it's coming to Savannah.

Staring Tuesday, March 27, Uber Eats will get you the food you want from more than 80 restaurants and bring it right to your door. Just open the app, find what you're craving, and then have it delivered to you. Use the code LETS EAT SAVANNAH to get a $5 discount on your first order. The average delivery time is about 35 minutes.

The service is already offered in many big cities across the U.S., and the service continues to expand. To learn more about the Uber Eats program in Savannah, click here.

