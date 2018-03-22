Uber Eats coming soon to Savannah

The ride-sharing company Uber’s new Uber Eats program has grown in popularity since it launched in select cities, and now it's coming to Savannah.

Uber Eats gets you the food you want from the restaurants you love and brings it right to your door. Just open the app, find what you're craving, and then have it delivered to you.

A representative for Uber tells us the official Uber Eats program soft launch date for Savannah will be announced soon. In the meantime, the service is already offered in many big cities across the U.S., and the service continues to expand. To learn more about the Uber Eats program and to see where you can use the service, click here.

