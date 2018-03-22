Uber Eats offered in Savannah

The ride-sharing company Uber’s new Uber Eats program has grown in popularity since its soft launch in select cities, and now it's coming to Savannah.

Uber Eats gets you the food you want from the restaurants you love and brings it right to your door. Just open the app, find what you're craving, and then have it delivered to you.

The Uber Eats program soft launch date for Savannah is March 26. For now, the service is only offered in certain locations in Savannah. To learn more about the Uber Eats program and to see where in Savannah you can use the service, click here.

