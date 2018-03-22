Houlihan Bridge closed to maritime traffic until further notice - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Houlihan Bridge closed to maritime traffic until further notice

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth will be closed to maritime traffic, but open to all vehicular traffic, until further notice.

The bridge was reportedly stuck for a while Thursday morning after opening for maritime traffic. It has since lowered, but is in need of repairs before it can be raised again.

WTOC will continue to monitor the bridge and let you know as soon as it is back in operation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly