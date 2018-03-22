Houlihan Bridge closed to maritime traffic until further notice

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth will be closed to maritime traffic, but open to all vehicular traffic, until further notice.

The bridge was reportedly stuck for a while Thursday morning after opening for maritime traffic. It has since lowered, but is in need of repairs before it can be raised again.

WTOC will continue to monitor the bridge and let you know as soon as it is back in operation.

