SR 21 at Lakeside Blvd closing Saturday for bridge construction

The Georgia Department of Transportation will install lane closures Tuesday through Thursday and close SR 21 Saturday morning with a detour in place.

The closures are in conjunction with the State Route 21 (SR 21) pedestrian bridge construction in Port Wentworth.

According to the GDOT, SR 21 northbound lane closures were utilized at Lakeside Boulevard during the receiving of the main span for the pedestrian bridge on both Tuesday and Wednesday, March 20-21, in order to install concrete barriers. On Thursday, March 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the northbound lanes closed again to receive and unload the bridge span.

Installation of the bridge span will require a closure on SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Access to businesses will be maintained, but all other traffic will be rerouted via Goshen Road, Hodgeville Road and SR 30/Montieth Road, according to GDOT.

Message boards will alert the traveling public of the intersection closure with directional signage along detour route. The intersection will reopen to through traffic early if the work is completed ahead of schedule, or it could possibly be closed longer if weather delays the work.

This $3.7 million pedestrian bridge over SR 21 will connect Rice Creek School with Rice Creek Subdivision, improving pedestrian safety.

