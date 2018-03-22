Wreck closes 37th Street at MLK Blvd. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck closes 37th Street at MLK Blvd.

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

37th Street is closed at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard after a wreck. 

Few details are known at this time, but we do know one vehicle flipped over. Officials say no injuries were involved. 

WTOC has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for updates. 

