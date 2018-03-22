City of Beaufort, Town of Port Royal breaking ground on new fire station

The groundbreaking of the City of Beaufort and the Town of Port Royal's Fire Department station took place on Thursday.

The new fire station will serve residents and businesses in the Highway 170 district. It is expected to be around 4,500 square feet and will be big enough to hold up to six firefighters who can sleep there. We got the chance to talk to the fire chief of the City of Beaufort and town of Port Royal. He says the project is coming online with no new taxes and no new costs to the municipalities.

"We're really excited. We were rewarded a safer grant by the federal government in order to staff the station. We brought on 15 talented, highly skilled individuals that are now part of our staff, and they created the staffing surplus we needed put the station online," said Fire Chief, Reece Bertholf.

The ribbon cutting for the new station is expected to happen late this fall.

