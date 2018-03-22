Suspect accused of Fourth of July City Market violence enters 'n - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Suspect accused of Fourth of July City Market violence enters 'not guilty' plea

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The District Attorney's Office has confirmed that Jerry Chambers entered a 'not guilty' plea in court on Thursday. 

Chambers is accused of killing three people in the City Market area of Savannah last Fourth of July. 

