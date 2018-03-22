Suspect accused of Fourth of July City Market violence enters 'not guilty' plea

Attorneys for Jerry Chambers, Jr. want felony murder charges against him dropped and filed an official motion to the presiding judge months ago.

Attorneys for Jerry Chambers, Jr. want felony murder charges against him dropped and filed an official motion to the presiding judge months ago.

The District Attorney's Office has confirmed that Jerry Chambers entered a 'not guilty' plea in court on Thursday.

Chambers is accused of killing three people in the City Market area of Savannah last Fourth of July.

