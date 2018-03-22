Chatham County PD trying to locate missing man - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Chatham County PD trying to locate missing man

The Chatham County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Benjamin Brassington. 

Police say Brassington has not been seen at his last known residence in the 9700 block of LeHigh Avenue in the last month. 

Anyone with knowledge of Brassington's location is asked to call 911. 

