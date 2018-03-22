City of Port Wentworth appoints new city attorney; city administrator terminated

Port Wentworth City Council saw a huge turnout at their meeting Thursday night.

A lot of big moves were made including the appointment of a new city attorney as well as the city administrator being terminated. New City Attorney Jimmy Coursey was sworn in.

City Council also agreed on a severance package for terminating now former city administrator, Phil Claxton.

We spoke with a resident about how he feels about Claxton's termination.

"Phil Claxton was a great man. He did a lot for his community. He helped expand this community a lot. We went through two hurricanes as this community. He helped this community recover, get the funding back, and also grow as a community, and to lose that is an incredible resource that we can't get back again," said Randall Mathews, Port Wentworth resident.

Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton says the search for a new city administrator will begin Friday.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.