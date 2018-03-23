Eagles feeding off good vibrations during spring practice

No one is happier that the 2017 season is in the past than the Georgia Southern Eagles.

There were very few positives in the two-win campaign last fall, but the dark cloud has been lifted for spring practice.

Armed with a new head coach in Chad Lunsford, who took over after six games last season, and a brand new staff, the Eagles are feeling the power of positivity as they work towards 2018.

"There is so much more energy than last year, positive energy," sophomore QB Shai Werts said. "I'm pretty sure that's why things have been going so smoothly."

"I think there's something to positive vibes. i think if you're negative all the time, i think for the most part the team will be negative," Lunsford says. "I think positive energy is contagious. But I do think at some point, the guys have got to be able to make their own positive energy."

The Eagles will keep riding those rays of sunshine through April 14. That's the date for the annual Blue and White Game in Statesboro.