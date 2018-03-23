Suspect on the run after high-speed chase, crash into building on Victory Dr.

A high-speed chase overnight ended with a car crashing into the side of a building.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper tells us he initiated a stop on a dark-colored sedan without its headlights on at the intersection of Hall and Montgomery streets around 3 a.m. Friday. The trooper said a back male with dreadlocks wearing a gray sweatshirt got out of the car before the trooper exited his vehicle. The trooper told the man to get back in his vehicle and the man complied, but then took off in his vehicle leading the trooper on a high-speed chase down several side streets.

The chase ended at Victory Drive and Whitaker Street after the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a building owned by SCAD.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot and is still on the run. However, the trooper said they were able to identify the man by papers found inside the vehicle.

If anyone has any information on the man authorities are looking for, please call police.

