Southern Women's Show set to kick off in Savannah

The 15th annual southern women's show will be going on all weekend long, and you have a chance to see us.

The event gives women an opportunity to explore over 100,000 square feet of leading retailers, products and services currently available on the market today - all under one roof.

Infused with interactive events and activities, the SWS also features fun fashion shows, live cooking demonstrations, informative body and health screenings, DIY workshops, hair and face makeovers and much more.

And home design enthusiasts are in for a treat this year. HGTV & TLC's Trading Spaces star Vern Yip will be joining the SWS in Savannah on Saturday for a special meet-n-greet and to share his expert design advice, home decor tips and stylish living inspiration.

And you don’t want to miss soulful songbird Patty Labelle on Sunday at 1 p.m. Labelle is known for her classic rhythm and blues sound. The soulful songbird has taken her tunes to the kitchen where she published five best-selling books and introduced Patti’s Good Life, a successful line of food products that features a variety of sauces, sweet potato pie and cakes.

The Southern Women's Show will run March 23-25. For additional show information, click here.

