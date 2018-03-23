Southside Kroger location closing Friday after 26 years

The Kroger store location on Savannah’s Southside that has been in operation for 26 years is closing its doors on Friday, March 23.More >>
The 15th annual Southern Women's Show will be going on all weekend long.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.More >>
A high-speed chase overnight ended with a car crashing into the side of a building owned by SCAD at Victory Drive and Whitaker Street.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham County School System held their State of the District presentation on Thursday to discuss the school's progress.More >>
