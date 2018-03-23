Southside Kroger location closing Friday after 26 years

The Kroger store location on Savannah’s Southside that has been in operation for 26 years, is closing its doors on Friday, March 23.

The store will relocate the more than 100 employees who work there to one of the other six Kroger locations in the Savannah area.

The grocery chain says it is closing due to declining sales and negative profits over an extended period of time.

