Former Georgia Governor Zell Miller dies at 86

Former Georgia Governor Zell Miller has died at the age of 86. He had been battling Parkinson's disease for the past few years.

Miller was inaugurated as the 79th Governor of Georgia on January 14, 1991. He served two terms as governor from 1991 to 1999.

He also served as a Georgia State Senator from 1961-1964, a member of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles from 1973-1975, and then Lieutenant Governor of Georgia from 1975-1991.

Miller is currently the longest serving Lieutenant Governor in Georgia’s history, having served for 16 years. He was later appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2000 by Gov. Roy Barnes.

The Democrat also led the charge for Georgia's lottery-funded HOPE scholarships. More than 1.8 million students have gone to college in Georgia on the HOPE Scholarship, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-old's have begun their education through Georgia's Pre-K Program.

After politics, Miller's health took a downward turn in the late 2000s when he developed shingles and subsequently suffered two falls that resulted in broken a broken back and a collapsed lung.

In 2016, Miller's grandson, Bryan Miller, started the Miller Institute Foundation as a way to preserve and promote Zell's legacy. By October 2017, Miller had officially retired from public life and was undergoing treatment for Parkinson's disease.

Miller's grandson, Bryan Miller, says the former senator and governor died peacefully surrounded by his family. A spokeswoman for the Miller Institute Foundation says he died Friday morning.

Congressman Buddy Carter released the following statement in response to the news of Miller's passing:

Today I join my fellow Georgians in mourning the loss of an incredible man, former Senator and Governor Zell Miller. Zell was a tremendous leader for our state and a personal mentor to me. We shared a love for Young Harris College and community service. I am so grateful for the wisdom he has bestowed upon me. Amy and I send our prayers to the Miller family. I truly admired Zell and he will be sorely missed.

