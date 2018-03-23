St. Baldrick's Day to be held Saturday in City Market

Bald is beautiful, and Savannah will prove it Saturday.

St. Baldrick's Day will be held in City Market this weekend. Around 100 people will brave the shave to raise money for childhood cancer research. Many people look forward to this event each year to shave their heads in honor of a child who has suffered or died from cancer.

"It's every two minutes that a child worldwide is being diagnosed with cancer. We are not curing enough. We are giving a little bit longer quality of life, but we are not curing, and we need to cure this childhood cancer," said head shaver, Meredith Gibson. "It's an event for the entire family. It's so much fun. Just bring Kleenex because I'm sure you will tear up at some point. You can meet a lot of the heroes in the area that this money goes for, and it's something you don't want to miss."

You don't have to shave your head to participate. You can donate to help fund childhood cancer research, or just support those shaving their heads.

St. Baldrick's Day will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit the St. Baldrick's Foundation here.

