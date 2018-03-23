Student files lawsuit against Savannah Law School

A Savannah Law School student has filed a lawsuit against the school.

The student is suing the school, its parent school in Atlanta and a couple people connected to the school for fraud, negligence and misrepresentation, breach of contract and more.

The student alleges the school was aware of its financial situation that led to the law schools closure yet still demanded tuition knowing it would close and sell the building.

The defendant also says they are unable to transfer to another law school because of a full-time job in Savannah as well as a personal relationship.

The student states the closure is forcing her to give up her dream of becoming a lawyer and she wants to be compensated.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.