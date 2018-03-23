Good News: Clay for Kids

The Jenkins Athletic Club held its second annual sporting clays fundraiser on Friday, 'Clays for Kids,' at the Forest City Gun Club.

Proceeds from last year's 'Clays for Kids' helped the club replace its exterior signage on the front of its building, as well as street signage. The club also got a fresh coat of paint, refinished floors, new LED lights, and new padding along the walls of the gym. They still have a lot to do and a lot of kids to help, so Friday's event is huge for the organization.

"This day and age, we have a lot of kids who go home and stay by themselves, so we have after-school programs to try to teach them right from wrong. Stay in school," said Billy Covington, Executive Director, Jenkins Athletic Club.

Jenkins Athletic Club is a nonprofit organization that provides a range of youth athletic programs and facilities for Savannah's youth. They also offer seasonal camps including basketball, t-ball, flag football, volleyball, and more.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.