Construction underway for new Georgia Southern University PD work space

The men and women who serve and protect on Georgia Southern's Statesboro campus will soon have new space to do their jobs.

The police headquarters opened in 1992 for a different police department and a different university. Only the shell remains of University PD's building after demo crews took out the walls and everything else. Police Chief Laura McCollough says they moved to temporary offices, but they're keeping an eye on the progress.

"All the officers are very excited. They drive by and look to see the progress and what's the 'new' for today," Chief McCullough said.

They'll add on to make it bigger and house a staff that has doubled in two decades to keep up with the growing school.

"We had a lot of people sharing work space. We might have one desk that four people were using," the chief said.

They'll upgrade the wiring to handle the communications and internet the need. In several places, concrete walls will replace sheetrock and they'll add more doors for security.

"If they have somebody under arrest or somebody they need to interview, they can bring them in this rear entrance. Our booking room will be here on the right and our interview room will be right here," she said.

Chief McCullough says the department has evolved over the years beyond campus security in order to deal with crimes on university campuses - here and elsewhere.

"With everything that's happening and what we're seeing on the news, we have to be able to provide safety and security to our campus community," the chief said.

She says the modern building will reflect the modern department inside.

They hope to be moved in near the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.