Two injured in deck collapse sue Rogue Water owners

Fourteen people were injured on St. Patrick's Day after a deck at Rogue Water collapsed in downtown Savannah. Now two of the injured are suing the owners. (Source: WTOC)

A new civil lawsuit has been filed this week blaming the owners of the Rouge Water Tap House for the collapse of a second flood deck on St. Patrick's Day.

That collapse injured 14 people.

The suit was filed by Bill Suttle and Tara Dunn, who were injured in the collapse. They say the bar should have known the deck was not safe.

It also claims the bar owners failed to maintain the deck which made it unreasonably dangerous.

The pair are asking for a jury trial and asking the court to determine reasonable damages for past, present and future injuries.

