Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales begin Friday

Toys 'R' Us is closing all of its U.S. stores. (Source: WTOC)

Going-out-of-business sales started today at Toys 'R' Us on Friday.

The company is offering clearance discounts at all of its 735 U.S. stores, including Babies 'R' Us.

Last week - the company said it would close or sell all its stores after operating from months under bankruptcy protection.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall after being saddled with $5 billion in debt that hurt its attempts to compete as shoppers moved to Amazon and huge chains like Walmart and Target.

Shoppers have until April 21 to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards.

