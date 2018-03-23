Jasper County family of five displaced after home catches fire

A family of five has been displaced after their home on Dove Street caught on fire, Friday afternoon.

The Ridgeland Fire Department and Jasper County Fire-Rescue crews responded to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but the home sustained major damage.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen. The residents were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out unharmed. No injuries were sustained.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.